Bug du 1080p en FPS Boost de Fallout 4
Apparemment le 1080p en downgrader de Fallout 4 serait un bug. Si vous voulez jouer en 4k natif avec le FPS Boost 60 Fps il faut faire une petite manipulation: Démarré votre jeu Fallout 4 sans le mode FPS boost. Quand vous être dans les menus du jeu, quitté le jeu pour un autre jeu avec le quick résume quand vous être dans l'autre jeu dans les menus allez activer le FPS Boost sur les options de compatibilité de Fallout 4. Après retourner sur votre 2e jeu et retourné sur Fallout 4 toujours en quick résume et vous devriez avoir le 4k 60fps boost.



'' The version tested was 1.10.0.19.

Normally Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X using FPS Boost will render at a resolution of 1920x1080. However, there is a method to maintain the 60fps cap while also keeping the rendering resolution at 3840x2160 which is as follows:

1. Start Fallout 4 with FPS Boost off and go to the in-game main menu.
2. Switch to another game so that Fallout 4 is stored in a Quick Resume save state.
3. Turn on FPS Boost for Fallout 4.
4. Start Fallout 4 using Quick Resume. Fallout 4 should now be capped at 60fps and be rendering at 4K. This method will need to be repeated if the game is closed.

Thanks to everyone that left messages detailing this method. ''
    posted the 03/21/2021 at 05:27 PM by turok
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 03/21/2021 at 05:29 PM
    Waw alors cetais vraiment un simple bug bizarre que Microsoft n’en parle pas du tout en tk ont sais que le tout sera patcher bientôt vue que le jeu serait sensée tourner en 4K 60fps
    goldmen33 posted the 03/21/2021 at 05:45 PM
    C'est pas vraiment un bug puisque la console ne tient pas le 4k 60fps, beaucoup de chute ils ont préféré descendre la résolution par contre est ce qu'ils n'auraient pas pu mettre une réso entre les 2...
    oracle972 posted the 03/21/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Je vais attendre gentiment le patch alors. Trop chiant la méthode...
    lexiz posted the 03/21/2021 at 05:50 PM
    ouai ba pour ce jeu là, le fps boost est pas au point, faut appeler un chat un chat
    kenchansenpai posted the 03/21/2021 at 06:00 PM
    Je sais pas pourquoi la majorité de l'industrie fait une fixette sur le 4k côté joueur comme devs. Avec le checkbordering on n'a plus besoin d'être en natif maintenant pour allouer les ressources à d'autres besoin.
