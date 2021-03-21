Apparemment le 1080p en downgrader de Fallout 4 serait un bug. Si vous voulez jouer en 4k natif avec le FPS Boost 60 Fps il faut faire une petite manipulation: Démarré votre jeu Fallout 4 sans le mode FPS boost. Quand vous être dans les menus du jeu, quitté le jeu pour un autre jeu avec le quick résume quand vous être dans l'autre jeu dans les menus allez activer le FPS Boost sur les options de compatibilité de Fallout 4. Après retourner sur votre 2e jeu et retourné sur Fallout 4 toujours en quick résume et vous devriez avoir le 4k 60fps boost.'' The version tested was 1.10.0.19.Normally Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X using FPS Boost will render at a resolution of 1920x1080. However, there is a method to maintain the 60fps cap while also keeping the rendering resolution at 3840x2160 which is as follows:1. Start Fallout 4 with FPS Boost off and go to the in-game main menu.2. Switch to another game so that Fallout 4 is stored in a Quick Resume save state.3. Turn on FPS Boost for Fallout 4.4. Start Fallout 4 using Quick Resume. Fallout 4 should now be capped at 60fps and be rendering at 4K. This method will need to be repeated if the game is closed.Thanks to everyone that left messages detailing this method. ''