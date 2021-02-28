profile
Turok Remastered
name : Turok Remastered
platform : PC
editor : Night Dive Studios
developer : Night Dive Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
[PS4/Switch] A propos de Turok et Turok 2 remastered


Les deux jeux sont disponible aussi maintenant sur PS4/PS5.

Une mise à jour a été ajouté sur la version Switch de Turok 2 :
Le mode multi en ligne et vous pouvez jouer avec les joueurs PS4/PS5 en cross-play.
PC et Xbox seront également ajoutés plus tard.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXzoVvAzXQo
    posted the 02/28/2021 at 01:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    hyoga57 posted the 02/28/2021 at 01:18 PM
    Les jeux sont excellents, mais 19,99€ l'unité, c'est une arnaque monstrueuse. Surtout quand tu vois à côté le tarif de Doom 64, qui ne coûte que 4,99€.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/28/2021 at 01:26 PM
    hyoga57
    Sur Switch 17,59€
    Sur PS4 19,99€
    Les deux jeux (enfin chaque jeu)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/28/2021 at 01:30 PM
    hyoga57 par contre tu as un bundle sur PS4 avec les deux jeux pour 29,99€.
    orichimarugin posted the 02/28/2021 at 01:36 PM
    turok 1 é 2 m'ont déjà été offert par amazon prime avec twitch prime.
    20 euro le jeu c'est carrément cher sauf si t'es vraiment fan (ça a quand même sacrément vieilli.
