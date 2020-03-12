« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Immortals : Fenyx Rising
4
name : Immortals : Fenyx Rising
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Québec
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 12/03/2020
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Immortals Fenyx Rising / Démo en approche ?



Le jeu Immortals Fenyx Rising ™ - Une démo avec l'ID CUSA26093 a été ajoutée au PSN européen PS4 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFhSEtt12e0
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 09:47 AM by nicolasgourry
    apollokami posted the 01/20/2021 at 09:50 AM
    GOTY20
    J'espère qu'ils pourront en faire un autre.
    shinz0 posted the 01/20/2021 at 09:59 AM
    Ce méchant charismatique à la 1:36 minutes du trailer
    hollowar posted the 01/20/2021 at 10:05 AM
    Ouch le doublage
    guiguif posted the 01/20/2021 at 10:30 AM
    apollokami Pas Goty pour moi mais dans le top 5 de cette année, un vrai kiff

    shinz0 et bien je veux pas spoiler mais ce n'est ptete pas un m...

    hollowar au pire t'as la version anglaise
    hollowar posted the 01/20/2021 at 10:36 AM
    guiguif c'est dommage d'avoir une vf pour une fois et qu'elle soit a chier quoi mais bon c'est ubisoft les doublages sont rarement bon.
    frz posted the 01/20/2021 at 10:50 AM
    La VF est en dents de scie. Zeus et Prométhée ça passe, mais Athéna par exemple c'est clairement la cata.
    amario posted the 01/20/2021 at 11:31 AM
    hollowar le meilleur doublage reste BGE. Magnifique
    hollowar posted the 01/20/2021 at 11:50 AM
    amario la bonne époque
