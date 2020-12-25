accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
267
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimeddy
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cliver
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
leblogdeshacka
,
phase1
,
marceaupilami
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
brother
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
12
visites since opening :
16523
brother
> blog
Ori 2 Switch
Bonsoir, question simple, ma femme m'a offert Ori 2 sur Switch ! Ça c'est une très bonne chose mais question : faut-il avoir fait Ori 1 pour faire le 2ème ? Je n'ai fait que la démo du 1er...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/25/2020 at 12:53 AM by
brother
comments (
1
)
shanks
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 12:57 AM
En terme de gameplay, non.
En terme d'histoire un peu même si l'intro du jeu résume assez bien la situation.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
En terme d'histoire un peu même si l'intro du jeu résume assez bien la situation.