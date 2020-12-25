profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Ori 2 Switch
Bonsoir, question simple, ma femme m'a offert Ori 2 sur Switch ! Ça c'est une très bonne chose mais question : faut-il avoir fait Ori 1 pour faire le 2ème ? Je n'ai fait que la démo du 1er...
    posted the 12/25/2020 at 12:53 AM by brother
    shanks posted the 12/25/2020 at 12:57 AM
    En terme de gameplay, non.
    En terme d'histoire un peu même si l'intro du jeu résume assez bien la situation.
