profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
13
1
Like
Likers
13
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4
visites since opening : 4854
13 > blog
Plan 8 Trailer PS5 Xbox Series X/S Gameplay
Trailer de Plan 8!Ce jeu a l'air superbe! j'adore l'univers !



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyRwRmgGA4Y
    tags : xbox ps5
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    pinaise, phase1
    posted the 12/21/2020 at 05:00 PM by 13
    comments (8)
    ioop posted the 12/21/2020 at 05:22 PM
    bon ...faudrait peut être rajouter quelques € en plus chaque mois pour l'hébergeur là ... le site ça fait 15jours qu'il galère ...
    ioop posted the 12/21/2020 at 05:26 PM
    bon sinon concernant ce jeu, je ne connaissais pas ... moué ... ils sont un peu en retard de quelques années j'ai l'impression, mais ya l'air d'avoir de l'action ^^
    mwaka971 posted the 12/21/2020 at 05:32 PM
    Jamais entendu parler, ça à l'air cool. On a pous d'informations sinon? On dirait qu'il y a de la coop à la army of two non!?
    osga posted the 12/21/2020 at 05:34 PM
    ioop Pour un mmo, ça reste pas mal (Plutôt jolie). Après perso je ne suis pas fan des MMO coréen. Pour info c'est dev par ceux qui ont fait black desert online (qui a pour lui un des meilleurs systèmes de création physique de son avatar).
    13 posted the 12/21/2020 at 06:10 PM
    ioop Le site rame comme jamais!! Les Morcos que faites vous?
    hmmbraaaaaaa posted the 12/21/2020 at 06:31 PM
    C'est un trailer qui date d'un an, il y'aura surement de l'amélioration d'ici là après, si ils sont sur crimson desert, je me demande quand est-ce qu'il va sortir celui là
    idd posted the 12/21/2020 at 07:33 PM
    comment j'adore d'avance, par le studio derrière Crimson Desert
    didi posted the 12/21/2020 at 09:19 PM
    c'est un trailer qui date de plus d'un an
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo