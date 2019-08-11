accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non (même si online)
european release date :
11/08/2019
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
nicolasgourry
articles : 3466
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PS4] Death Stranding / A ce prix là !
Gamekult 9/10 - JVC : 19/20 - JeuxActu 17/20 - Gameblog 8/10
Prix : 10€
Micromania
PS : Je pense que si il vous intéresse, il faut pas attendre trop longtemps...
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
echizen
posted the 12/17/2020 at 08:38 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (14)
14
)
gemini
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:41 AM
Excellente affaire. Mais je vois bien le jeu débarquer via le PS+ dans les prochains mois. (Comme MGS GZ/V avant lui)
edgar
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:47 AM
Je l’avais vu à 12,50 sur Amazon, mais là c’est encore mieux. XD
D’ici quelques semaines un communiqué officiel va tomber pour dire que DS est un énorme succès commercial !
shanks
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:47 AM
gemini
Si le jeu reçoit une upgrade PS5, Kojima Prod ne le refourguera pas gratuitement avant l'heure.
(sauf si l'upgrade est payante évidemment)
gemini
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:47 AM
Apparemment sur tweeter beaucoup disent qu'il est impossible de valider la commande. Produit indisponible.
nindo64
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:55 AM
Indisponible
5120x2880
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 08:58 AM
Edgar
2,50€ c'est pas cher payé pour éviter Micromania.
edgar
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 09:02 AM
5120x2880
Haha je te l’accorde ! XD
seb84
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 09:06 AM
je l'ai commandé ce matin, livré en magasin dans 2 ou 3 jours
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:13 AM
A fortiori, j'aurais dit une très bonne affaire mais CE jeu la...j'ai pu le finir sur PC avec l'aide d'un trainer tellement il était CHIANT mon Dieu ! Alors j'imagine pas le faire sur console même a 2 balle
sandman
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:21 AM
marcelpatulacci
on a bien compris que t'as pas aimé le jeu, plus besoin de déverser ta haine sur chaque article DS.
wu
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 10:36 AM
C'est ca l'annonce des 5 ans ?
du teasing pourris une fois encore
horg
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:05 AM
ce jeu atypique, j'aimerai connaitre le % de joueurs a l'avoir fini. je suis dessus en ce moment, des moment frustrants, mais y'a un coté gestion qui est pas déplaisant, et une montée en puissance bien marquée
cyr
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:08 AM
horg
regarde le pourcentage des trophées et tu aura la réponse.
En tous cas même a 10€ j'e veux pas. Même offert avec le PSN+, j'en veux pas.
cyr
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:10 AM
Après quand il mette un jeux a ce prix là, c'est pour se débarrasser vite fait d'un sur stock. Les inventaires ne sont pas étranger a ce phénomène.
