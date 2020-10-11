profile
La Xbox Series X Facile a Nettoyer
Salut de Montreal ...une autre vidéo pour les amateurs de nettoyage .... que 2 vis pour ouvrir la consoles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFAdFprWKm4&ab_channel=SpawnWave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFAdFprWKm4&ab_channel=SpawnWave
