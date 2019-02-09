TOUS





1) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1

2) Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Maker 2 / -1

4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -1

5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild / = 1) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +12) Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution / Nouveau3) Super Mario Maker 2 / -14) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -15) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild / =

S.E.L.L.

GTA VCrash Team Racing Nitro-FueledCompilation Assassin's Creed Origins + Assassin's Creed OdysseyForza Horizon 4Hitman 2Fallout 76Mario Kart 8 DeluxeYu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist: Link EvolutionSuper Mario Maker 2Les Sims 4 : Édition StandardFarming Simulator 19World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth