Top France / Semaine 34 / 2019
TOUS


1) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1
2) Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Maker 2 / -1
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -1
5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild / =


PS4
GTA V
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Compilation Assassin's Creed Origins + Assassin's Creed Odyssey

XOne
Forza Horizon 4
Hitman 2
Fallout 76

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Yu-Gi-Oh ! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
Super Mario Maker 2

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19
World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth

S.E.L.L.
    posted the 09/02/2019 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    cedrickv93 posted the 09/02/2019 at 09:48 AM
    gta 5 incroyable cette machine de guerre pourtant je trouve que le gameplay à mal vieilli et est trop lourd
    yukilin posted the 09/02/2019 at 11:11 AM
    Il ne change jamais le top France
