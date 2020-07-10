accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
265
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimeddy
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
corium
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2
visites since opening :
2188
corium
> blog
preco dispo magasin u
Je viens pour mon plus grand bonheur de precommander la ps5
)
Donc les retardataires comme moi, à vos claviers,créez une carte u et go!?!
https://reservation.coursesu.com/c/PS5/Consoles
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:53 PM by
corium
comments (
11
)
birmou
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
Je ne savais même pas qu'ils vendaient des consoles
famimax
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
indisponible
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
Ils vendent des consoles?
corium
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:56 PM
Eheh je l'ai U^^
famimax
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:57 PM
Ah non on peut les rajouter au panier, ouais c'est un vrais site au moins
Après je sens que c'est un plan à la con, ou qu'ils auront pas les stock
corium
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:57 PM
Si il faut l'ajouter au panier
corium
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 07:59 PM
50€ la réservation
famimax
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 08:01 PM
corium
Enfin en acompte ils te font pas payer ça en + ^^
Par contre c'est que Drive
J'en ait aucun a coté de chez moi (j'ai U-Express à 8 bornes mais ça marche pas)
corium
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 08:02 PM
Apparemment c'est pour la fin d'année,je vois ça sur dealabs
yukilin
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 08:20 PM
Plutôt que de me démener comme un diable pour choper la console sans jeux, je vais attendre tranquillement de la trouver en magasin après le gros du Tsunami
(comme pour la ps4)
Entre temps, je prendrai les jeux qui m'intéressent.
corium
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 08:29 PM
Je vais faire dans un premier temps des jeux Ps4:
Metro exodus
Resident evil 3
Last of us 2
Cyberpunk 2077
tony hawk's1/2
journey to savage planet
Wolfenstein new order
Deliver us moon
J'ai de quoi faire
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Par contre c'est que Drive J'en ait aucun a coté de chez moi (j'ai U-Express à 8 bornes mais ça marche pas)
Entre temps, je prendrai les jeux qui m'intéressent.
Metro exodus
Resident evil 3
Last of us 2
Cyberpunk 2077
tony hawk's1/2
journey to savage planet
Wolfenstein new order
Deliver us moon
J'ai de quoi faire