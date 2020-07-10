profile
preco dispo magasin u
Je viens pour mon plus grand bonheur de precommander la ps5)
Donc les retardataires comme moi, à vos claviers,créez une carte u et go!?!
https://reservation.coursesu.com/c/PS5/Consoles
    posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:53 PM by corium
    comments (11)
    birmou posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
    Je ne savais même pas qu'ils vendaient des consoles
    famimax posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
    indisponible
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
    Ils vendent des consoles?
    corium posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:56 PM
    Eheh je l'ai U^^
    famimax posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Ah non on peut les rajouter au panier, ouais c'est un vrais site au moins Après je sens que c'est un plan à la con, ou qu'ils auront pas les stock
    corium posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Si il faut l'ajouter au panier
    corium posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:59 PM
    50€ la réservation
    famimax posted the 10/07/2020 at 08:01 PM
    corium Enfin en acompte ils te font pas payer ça en + ^^
    Par contre c'est que Drive J'en ait aucun a coté de chez moi (j'ai U-Express à 8 bornes mais ça marche pas)
    corium posted the 10/07/2020 at 08:02 PM
    Apparemment c'est pour la fin d'année,je vois ça sur dealabs
    yukilin posted the 10/07/2020 at 08:20 PM
    Plutôt que de me démener comme un diable pour choper la console sans jeux, je vais attendre tranquillement de la trouver en magasin après le gros du Tsunami (comme pour la ps4)
    Entre temps, je prendrai les jeux qui m'intéressent.
    corium posted the 10/07/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Je vais faire dans un premier temps des jeux Ps4:
    Metro exodus
    Resident evil 3
    Last of us 2
    Cyberpunk 2077
    tony hawk's1/2
    journey to savage planet
    Wolfenstein new order
    Deliver us moon
    J'ai de quoi faire
