profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
okiz03
12
Likes
Likers
okiz03
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 56
visites since opening : 58313
okiz03 > blog
Qui veut un jeu ?
J'offre une clé pour le jeu Street of Red, un beat'em all pas trop mal noté sur Steam. Je n'y jouerai pas donc premier arrivé, premier servi !

RQ923-H2HHJ-FNIDC
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 09/27/2020 at 05:32 PM by okiz03
    comments (4)
    waurius59 posted the 09/27/2020 at 05:34 PM
    C'est gentil en tout cas merci
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 09/27/2020 at 05:35 PM
    Merci Okiz03 ! Bonne fin de WE à toi !
    oracle posted the 09/27/2020 at 05:38 PM
    M'intéresse pas mais c'est super cette façon de donner comme ça...

    Un grand salut amical à toi, c'est tellement rare les gens comme ça aujourd'hui.
    okiz03 posted the 09/27/2020 at 05:43 PM
    Merci, j'apprécie vos retours. Bon week-end à tous
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre