nooboon
Cadeau de playstation pour les 10 ans PS+
Sony vient se me créditer de 10 euros pour fêter les 10 ans du Playstation plus. Une belle surprise car j'étais pas au courant de cette offre. Vérifiez vos comptes.
posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:05 PM by nooboon
nooboon
comments (8)
8
)
octobar
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:10 PM
sympa... en attendant l'augmentation du tariff sur PS5
lastboss
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:10 PM
Octobar
l’avatar de la génération
octobar
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:19 PM
lastboss
Il rentre dans l'Histoire du jeu vidéo.
piratees
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:23 PM
mouais j'y crois pas du tous
lastboss
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:34 PM
Octobar
la planète des singes version Nintendo 64
lockelamorra35
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:40 PM
J'ai reçu les 10e également, je vais peut-être me prendre Blasphemous du coup
mishinho
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:42 PM
Idem j’ai bien reçu les 10 euros. Sympa.
whookid
posted
the 07/24/2020 at 08:46 PM
octobar
Osef on aura toujours des promo pendant certaines période.
