description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Cadeau de playstation pour les 10 ans PS+
Sony vient se me créditer de 10 euros pour fêter les 10 ans du Playstation plus. Une belle surprise car j'étais pas au courant de cette offre. Vérifiez vos comptes.
    posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:05 PM by nooboon
    comments (8)
    octobar posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:10 PM
    sympa... en attendant l'augmentation du tariff sur PS5
    lastboss posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Octobar l’avatar de la génération
    octobar posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:19 PM
    lastboss Il rentre dans l'Histoire du jeu vidéo.
    piratees posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:23 PM
    mouais j'y crois pas du tous
    lastboss posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:34 PM
    Octobar la planète des singes version Nintendo 64
    lockelamorra35 posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:40 PM
    J'ai reçu les 10e également, je vais peut-être me prendre Blasphemous du coup
    mishinho posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:42 PM
    Idem j’ai bien reçu les 10 euros. Sympa.
    whookid posted the 07/24/2020 at 08:46 PM
    octobar Osef on aura toujours des promo pendant certaines période.
