The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
masharu
articles : 265
visites since opening : 483874
masharu > blog
DYKG - Les plagiats sur The Legend of Zelda
Did You Know Gaming? (anglais) - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3r468TA5PU
    tags : nintendo zelda the legend of zelda genshin impact switch breath of the wild
    fanlink1
    posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:41 PM by masharu
    comments (6)
    chiotgamer posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Il parle pas de Gods & Monsters ton gars là, pourtant la référence absolue en terme de plagiat de BotW
    shinz0 posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:45 PM
    Gods & Monsters is coming
    amassous posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:45 PM
    Dommage y’a pas en français je me tuerais à cette chaine.
    arquion posted the 07/22/2020 at 07:14 PM
    vivement Genshin Impact
    temporell posted the 07/22/2020 at 07:28 PM
    putain rien que l'image de la vidéo tu voit un espèce de golem qui aurait parfaitement ça place dans le bestiaire des gardiens de BoTW, franchement il abuse
