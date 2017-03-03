accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
128
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
bliss02
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
cijfer
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
koopa
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
trungz
,
leroux
,
frocobo
,
minx
,
eldren
,
opthomas
,
mickurt
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
loudiyi
,
rbz
,
gamergunz
,
jeanouillz
,
neckbreaker71
,
esets
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
aros
,
jf17
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
kurosama
,
rockin
,
aiolia081
,
sephiroth07
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
leblogdescollectors
,
binou87
,
princesnake
,
furtifdor
,
redmi31
,
torotoro59
,
wanda
,
darkfoxx
,
weldar
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
l3andr3
,
feiki
,
svr
,
tynokarts
,
amassous
,
fiveagainstone
,
mugimeddy
,
floflo
,
shigeryu
,
inmyphone
,
lastmajor
,
sphinx
,
tenma
,
hijikatamayora13
,
nekonoctis
,
clad80
,
yanissou
,
snowbell
,
iglooo
,
zaoo
,
arubizok
,
tzine
,
kali
,
kevisiano
,
sorakaminari
,
gladiatorts
,
akirasan
,
rayzorx09
,
51love
,
nmariodk
,
flom
,
heracles
,
netero
,
rickles
,
kira93
,
fuji
,
yunobo
,
narustorm
,
xylander
,
smeagol
,
apollokami
,
xxxxxx0
,
corrin
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
nihv
,
killia
,
nindo64
,
dastukiim
,
misterpixel
,
professeurlaidthon
,
zabuza
,
blur0d
,
olimar59
,
freematt
,
boyd
,
kwathor
,
yogfei
,
shockadelica
,
hakaishin
,
mikazaki
,
warminos
,
djayce
,
magium
,
spaulding
,
axlenz
,
gareauxloups
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ravyxxs
,
jozen15
,
duabar
,
kamina
,
plolely
,
walterwhite
,
nsixtyfour
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sonilka
,
neckbreaker71
,
leblogdeshacka
,
raeglin
,
raph64
,
link49
,
killia
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
vadorswitch
,
bliss02
,
gaunt
,
duabar
,
sephiroth07
,
gaeon
,
sora78
,
minx
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
265
visites since opening :
483874
masharu
> blog
DYKG - Les plagiats sur The Legend of Zelda
Did You Know Gaming? (anglais)
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3r468TA5PU
tags :
nintendo
zelda
the legend of zelda
genshin impact
switch breath of the wild
1
Like
Who likes this ?
fanlink1
posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:41 PM by
masharu
comments (
6
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 06:44 PM
Il parle pas de Gods & Monsters ton gars là, pourtant la référence absolue en terme de plagiat de BotW
shinz0
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 06:45 PM
Gods & Monsters is coming
amassous
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 06:45 PM
Dommage y’a pas en français je me tuerais à cette chaine.
arquion
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 07:14 PM
vivement Genshin Impact
temporell
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 07:28 PM
putain rien que l'image de la vidéo tu voit un espèce de golem qui aurait parfaitement ça place dans le bestiaire des gardiens de BoTW, franchement il abuse
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo