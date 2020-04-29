On apprend aujourd'hui grâce au Playstation Blog
qu'une grosse promotion commence dès maintenant (ou à partir de demain selon les territoires) jusqu'au mardi 14 mai à 00h59 sur une centaine de jeux à moins de 20 euros.
Voici la liste des jeux :
Far Cry®5
TEKKEN 7
Assassin’s Creed® Origins
F1® 2019
F1® 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint – Stantard Edition
GRBP VC 1300
GRBP VC 2800
God of War™
EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
HITMAN™ 2
HITMAN™ – Game Of The Year Edition
Human: Fall Flat
Snooker 19
Dead Cells
Blasphemous
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Slime Rancher
Hello Neighbor
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
Fallout 4
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
Unravel Two
Watch Dogs®2
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
Jurassic World Evolution
Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
Overcooked
Overcooked Holiday Bundle
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
AO International Tennis
LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
Saints RowIV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
Outer Wilds
Worms Anniversary Edition
Worms W.M.D
LEGO® CITY Undercover
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
Worms™ Battlegrounds
The Escapists + The Escapists 2
The Escapists 2
The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Super Deluxe Edition
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition
Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition
WWE 2K20 Originals: Empire of Tomorrow
WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling
WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland Wanderers
Dishonored 2
MX vs ATV All Out
Outlast
Terminator: Resistance
Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition
L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
LEGO® The Incredibles
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition [R/P]
Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
The Evil Within® 2
Outlast 2
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Hello Neighbor Bundle
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
XCOM® 2
XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
My Time at Portia
Tales of Berseria
Don’t Starve Mega Pack
Don’t Starve: Console Edition
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
Killing Floor 2
Darkest Dungeon®
Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
Project CARS
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
What Remains of Edith Finch
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
FOR HONOR™ STANDARD EDITION
LEGO® DC Super-Villains
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
Ben 10
Unravel
Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
The Wolf Among Us
The Council – Complete Season
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
Titan Quest
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
SPIKE VOLLEYBALL
RAGE 2
Micro Machines World Series
SpeedRunners
SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)
Darksiders III
Darksiders III Season Pass
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Plague Inc: Evolved
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Thief
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
Donut County
Salt and Sanctuary
ClusterTruck
Yooka-Laylee
Dishonored® Definitive Edition
Call of Cthulhu®
Killing Floor: Incursion
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
ONRUSH
ONRUSH DELUXE EDITION
EVERSPACE™
EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition
ELEX
We Happy Few
We Happy Few Digital Deluxe
We Happy Few Season Pass
Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
Destroy All Humans! 2
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Homefront®: The Revolution
Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
Zombie Army Trilogy
My Little Riding Champion
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
Jack N’ Jill
Murdered: Soul Suspect™
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Super Destronaut DX
The Escapists
The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead…
The Escapists: Supermax Edition
STAR WARS™ BOUNTY HUNTER™
Aven Colony
Fade to Silence
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Destroy All Humans!
Meow Motors
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (German)
Pro Fishing Simulator
Graveyard Keeper
FoxyLand
FullBlast
36 Fragments of Midnight
Guts & Glory
WRC 5 eSports Edition
We Sing Pop
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Monkey King Season Pass
Monkey King: Hero is back
DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
Genesis Alpha One
We Sing
STAR WARS® RACER REVENGE™
FoxyLand 2
Killing Floor: Double Feature
Milo’s Quest
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
Gravity Duck
Gorogoa
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
Midnight Deluxe
One Night Stand
Mochi Mochi Boy
Streets of Rogue
Super Weekend Mode
Attack of the Toy Tanks
Deep Space Rush
InkSplosion
Bouncy Bullets
STAR WARS™ PS4™ Mega Bundle
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Super Wiloo Demake
The Raven Remastered
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
Mekabolt
de Blob
Black Mirror
This is the Police
Paradox Soul
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
METAGAL
Red Bow
This Is the Police 2
Raging Justice
TETRA’s Escape
Super Box Land Demake
Iron Snout
Hoggy2
Legend of Kay Anniversary
Jagged Alliance: Rage!
Motorcycle Club
Daggerhood
Yoku’s Island Express
Super Star Wars
Reed Remastered
Red Faction
Bird Game +
Access Denied
Sine Mora EX
STAR WARS® JEDI STARFIGHTER™
Football Game
Rebel Cops
Zeroptian Invasion
Knightin’+
Neverout
Lethal VR
Zero Zero Zero Zero
The Dwarves
Devious Dungeon 2
Ganbare! Super Strikers
Himno
The BioWare Bundle
My Big Sister
Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior
Sagebrush
de Blob 2
Just Ignore Them
Sheltered
Red Faction II
Party Hard
Crayola Scoot
Heroes Trials
Neon Junctions
Twin Robots
Delta Squad
PLANET ALPHA
Rad Rodgers
Devious Dungeon
Back in 1995
Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
I and Me
The Escapists: The Walking Dead
Beyond Eyes
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
Warlock’s Tower
Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning
Legend of the Skyfish
Battle Worlds: Kronos
UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
I Am The Hero
Rogue Stormers
Lock’s Quest
League of Evil
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Extended Edition
Shadow of Loot Box
Flockers
Dead Island Retro Revenge
One More Dungeon
LA Cops
Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark
Mugsters
Si un jeu vous intéresse dans cette liste, cliquer sur le lien ci-dessous :
https://blog.fr.playstation.com/?p=90475
