Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopastream
13
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 467
visites since opening : 224940
koopastream > blog
God of War II HD #02 - C'est quoi son point faible !!
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui deuxième épisode sur God of War II et on galère contre le premier boss du jeu

https://youtu.be/cuYHABmx1LY
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/23/2020 at 09:41 AM by koopastream
    comments (6)
    tab posted the 04/23/2020 at 09:53 AM
    Ce boss d’anthologie
    crys posted the 04/23/2020 at 10:22 AM
    "C'est quoi son point faible !!"


    WALOU
    crys posted the 04/23/2020 at 10:26 AM
    HS: je suis entrain de refaire GOW Ascension, autant spectaculaire que bugé! Jamais vu une bande son aussi catastrophique qui gâche tous le plaisir du jeu
    eduardos posted the 04/23/2020 at 10:38 AM
    Mon GoW préféré de toujours
    koopastream posted the 04/23/2020 at 10:53 AM
    crys C'est clair
    guigui59 posted the 04/23/2020 at 11:34 AM
    Le meilleur pour ma part.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre