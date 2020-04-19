Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopastream
koopastream
On part en Live Twicht
Salut à tous,

Je suis en live sur Twitch
Au programme :

- MW2 Remastered : on essaye de le finir
- DBZ Kakarot - début de l'aventure
- et on verra...

https://www.twitch.tv/koopastream
    posted the 04/19/2020 at 09:12 PM by koopastream
