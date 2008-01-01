Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
lexiz
Iracing 24H Spa Francorchamps
C'est l'un des gros rendez-vous sur Iracing. On embarque en Z4 gt3 avec Jimmy Broadbent et ses collègues pour voir si ils arrivent a la fin.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMcLE6qseis
    tags :
    posted the 07/20/2019 at 05:57 PM by lexiz
    comments (0)
