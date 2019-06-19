profile
Réception du jour
19 euros a Micromania (version PS4 en rupture et acheté un jour avant l'annonce de la version Switch --')



13 euros sur Amazon US avec les FDP

    posted the 06/19/2019 at 10:46 AM by davydems
    comments (10)
    serve posted the 06/19/2019 at 10:56 AM
    Amuse toi bien tu as vraiment fait le coup 33 euros pour 2 jeux vraiment sympa
    guchisan posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:03 AM
    dommage pour la jaquette de HORIZON avec toutes les notes.
    qbigaara49 posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:09 AM
    guchisan normal que sur la jaquette t'est toute ces notes apres la polémique qu'un certains lutin vert a creer sur un certain site de jeux vidéo il fallait au moins ca.
    warminos posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:15 AM
    Toujours pas fait horizon, oui j’ai honte
    guchisan posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:18 AM
    qbigaara49
    ah ok.....
    voxen posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:19 AM
    Horizon grosse surprise ! Faut que je termine le dlc tiens
    qbigaara49 posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:22 AM
    guchisan c'etait une boutade, mais elle en est tellement devenu un meme sur gamekyo que fallait que je la fasse
    guchisan posted the 06/19/2019 at 11:32 AM
    qbigaara49
    ben j'étais dubitatif mais pas de quoi remettre en cause ce que tu écrivais....merci pour ta boutade.
    chaosad posted the 06/19/2019 at 12:50 PM
    warminos C'est toujours une claque
    davydems posted the 06/19/2019 at 01:08 PM
    serve Merci
