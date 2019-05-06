La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
amassous > blog
Pokémon Épée qui a penser a ça ?


Okay il a un Kunai c'est différent.
    posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:31 PM by amassous
    comments (35)
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:34 PM
    A n'importe quel clébard de film, animé ou JV avec une epee dans la bouche mais surement pas a ça
    punish62230 posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:35 PM
    Surtout pensé à D-Dog dans MGS V

    https://static.gamespot.com/uploads/screen_kubrick/368/3687506/2935265-dog_knife_gs.jpg
    medoo posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
    J'ai pensé a Zorro Roronoa ...
    torotoro59 posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Sif.
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y6TOL0e0dLI/maxresdefault.jpg
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:37 PM
    or ça
    raioh posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:38 PM
    Sif.
    amassous posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:38 PM
    guiguif Connais pas tes trucs
    medoo il a 60.000 épée lui
    torotoro59 sif?
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
    amassous ça te fera de la culture
    stefanpsp posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
    guiguif +1
    ushiro posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
    Ça me fait surtout anticiper le légendaire de pokémon hache en 2020...
    aros posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:40 PM
    amassous
    Au loup (boss) dans Dark Soul's
    amassous posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:40 PM
    guiguif Dis moi l'animé la t'envois pas de culture si jsais pas c'est quoi.
    stefanpsp posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:41 PM
    guiguif Pour Sif, j'avais pas pensé à Rèpede ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:41 PM
    C'est juste un loup avec une épée tout simplement lol. C'est courant les délires comme ça.
    gamergunz posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:43 PM
    Zoro de One piece aussi
    jeanouillz posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:46 PM
    ravyxxs +1000
    xslayer750 posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:48 PM
    amassous ça m'a fais penser au loup Sif dans Dark Souls moi ^^
    torotoro59 posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:56 PM
    amassous tape sif et dark souls
    koji posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:00 PM
    Il y avait largement mieux faire que de lui foutre une epee dans la machoire en terme de design.
    amassous posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:09 PM
    xslayer750 torotoro59 okay
    koji Il est classe ça va
    alozius posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:15 PM
    Non, plutôt Zoro de One piece. J’y ai diiiiiirect pensé
    yukilin posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:15 PM
    j'ai pensé à Sif le boss de Dark Souls ou Okami bizarrement, mais ça
    akinen posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:16 PM
    Personne n’a joué à Okami?
    yukilin posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:21 PM
    akinen : Si justement, moi
    chronokami posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:30 PM
    Moi j'ai pensé à ça
    https://images.app.goo.gl/3qwCpBewgouDBRnYA
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:37 PM
    amassous Repede dans Tales of Vesperia
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:47 PM
    Moi j'ai pensé au Great Grey Wolf Sif de Dark Souls
    tsume94 posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Okami aussi avec l'arme de l'épée
    rbz posted the 06/05/2019 at 06:56 PM
    vla les ref ...
    docteurdeggman posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:06 PM
    Wouahh fallait chercher loin
    churos45 posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:10 PM
    akinen ouf, je pensais que personne n'allait en parler
    amassous posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:28 PM
    chronokami
    dungas73 posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:31 PM
    Tant qu’ils mettent l’épée dans le fion , quoique en Mega évolution ..
    amassous posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:33 PM
    docteurdeggman rbz J'ai penser direct a ça
