accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
profile
146
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
onykarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
564
visites since opening :
1831982
amassous
> blog
Pokémon Épée qui a penser a ça ?
Okay il a un Kunai c'est différent.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/05/2019 at 05:31 PM by
amassous
comments (
35
)
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:34 PM
A n'importe quel clébard de film, animé ou JV avec une epee dans la bouche mais surement pas a ça
punish62230
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:35 PM
Surtout pensé à D-Dog dans MGS V
https://static.gamespot.com/uploads/screen_kubrick/368/3687506/2935265-dog_knife_gs.jpg
medoo
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
J'ai pensé a Zorro Roronoa ...
torotoro59
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
Sif.
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:36 PM
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y6TOL0e0dLI/maxresdefault.jpg
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:37 PM
or
ça
raioh
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:38 PM
Sif.
amassous
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:38 PM
guiguif
Connais pas tes trucs
medoo
il a 60.000 épée lui
torotoro59
sif?
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
amassous
ça te fera de la culture
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
guiguif
+1
ushiro
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:39 PM
Ça me fait surtout anticiper le légendaire de pokémon hache en 2020...
aros
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:40 PM
amassous
Au loup (boss) dans Dark Soul's
amassous
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:40 PM
guiguif
Dis moi l'animé la t'envois pas de culture si jsais pas c'est quoi.
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:41 PM
guiguif
Pour Sif, j'avais pas pensé à Rèpede ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:41 PM
C'est juste un loup avec une épée tout simplement lol. C'est courant les délires comme ça.
gamergunz
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:43 PM
Zoro de One piece aussi
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:46 PM
ravyxxs
+1000
xslayer750
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:48 PM
amassous
ça m'a fais penser au loup Sif dans Dark Souls moi ^^
torotoro59
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 05:56 PM
amassous
tape sif et dark souls
koji
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:00 PM
Il y avait largement mieux faire que de lui foutre une epee dans la machoire en terme de design.
amassous
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:09 PM
xslayer750
torotoro59
okay
koji
Il est classe ça va
alozius
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:15 PM
Non, plutôt Zoro de One piece. J’y ai diiiiiirect pensé
yukilin
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:15 PM
j'ai pensé à Sif le boss de Dark Souls ou Okami bizarrement, mais ça
akinen
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:16 PM
Personne n’a joué à Okami?
yukilin
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:21 PM
akinen
: Si justement, moi
chronokami
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:30 PM
Moi j'ai pensé à ça
https://images.app.goo.gl/3qwCpBewgouDBRnYA
guiguif
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:37 PM
amassous
Repede dans Tales of Vesperia
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:47 PM
Moi j'ai pensé au
Great Grey Wolf Sif
de
Dark Souls
tsume94
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:48 PM
Okami aussi avec l'arme de l'épée
rbz
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 06:56 PM
vla les ref ...
docteurdeggman
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:06 PM
Wouahh fallait chercher loin
churos45
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:10 PM
akinen
ouf, je pensais que personne n'allait en parler
amassous
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:28 PM
chronokami
dungas73
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:31 PM
Tant qu’ils mettent l’épée dans le fion , quoique en Mega évolution ..
amassous
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:33 PM
docteurdeggman
rbz
J'ai penser direct a ça
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://static.gamespot.com/uploads/screen_kubrick/368/3687506/2935265-dog_knife_gs.jpg
medoo il a 60.000 épée lui
torotoro59 sif?
Au loup (boss) dans Dark Soul's
koji Il est classe ça va
https://images.app.goo.gl/3qwCpBewgouDBRnYA