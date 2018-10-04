accueil
[Fan Game] Sonic Maker
Comme vous le savez, les fan de Sonic sont très nombreux et la plupart sont bien hardcore.
Voici un fan game qui se veut être l'équivalent de Mario maker sur Wii U
Tech exemple
-
https://twitter.com/SonicMakerProj
posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:14 PM by kikoo31
kikoo31
comments (2)
2
)
kikoo31
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:15 PM
Le travail de fou derrière et le niveau de mathématique
ç'est pas un simple jeu de plate forme droite comme Mario
gavad
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 08:18 PM
Pauvre hérisson même en étant connu pour sa rapidité il a quand même toujours un train de retard sur le moustachu accro aux champignons.
ç'est pas un simple jeu de plate forme droite comme Mario