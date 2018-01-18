« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nippon Ichi Software
Nippon Ichi Software
Studio japonais à l'origine des jeux suivants: Disgaea (PS2), Phantom Brave (PS2), La Pucelle Tactics (PS2), Rhapsody: A musical Adventure (PSone)
official website : http://www.nippon1.co.jp/index.html
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Nippon Ichi...la présentation est fini (Up)

La vidéo intégrale.


Le président de Nippon Ichi (Sohei Niikawa) devrait nous montrer leurs prochains jeux (et différentes mise à jour) d'ici l'été au Japon...
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:54 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    jenicris posted the 01/18/2018 at 09:10 AM
    Leurs nouveaux jeux seront sur PS4 et Switch. Après peu être Vita et Steam?
    akinen posted the 01/18/2018 at 11:10 AM
    miokyun posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:03 PM
    Moins de 2h maintenant
    Espérons l'annonce de Disgaea 6
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Ok, c'était zéro...
    miokyun posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:13 PM
    On est d'accord x)
    hayatevibritania posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:22 PM
    Je reste sans voix, je m'en vais manger un cookie.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:26 PM
    Hayatevibritania Miokyun Fiveagainstone
    A la différence de Nintendo, ils ont pas fait un carton...
    hayatevibritania posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:29 PM
    nicolasgourry Arf, j'ai ris
    megaman posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:31 PM
    y a eu quoi du coup? mwarf
