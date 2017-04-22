Greetings. Everyone knows that the PS4 PRO will display games in 4k through checkerboard rendering mostly but there have been some games announced to include native 4K modes (meaning the Ultra High Definition resolution of 3840 x 2160) and some even at 60 FPS.

Each time a game is announced to support 4K natively on PS4, many users who weren't aware, are surprised since they didn't know the PS4 PRO is capable and think each time that the announced game is the first game to do so.

So I am making this list so everyone can read it and know about the games announced.

Please note that almost all if not all PS4 PRO games can be switched to different modes on PS4 PRO and on a 4K TV, i.e: to 1080p mode, or to 30 FPS checkerboard (from native 4K@30FPS) or to checkerboard/1080p mode with better graphics. I am not mentioning all modes here. I am just stating the native 4K mode and its FPS.

I will try to update the thread each time a new game is announced. Feel free to inform me and pm me about other games if I miss one in the fututre. Developers of games are welcome to post here to inform us about their achievements. Thanks



- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (Native 4K@30FPS)



- Battleborn (Native 4K@30FPS)



- Bound (Native 4K@60FPS + MSAA x2 upscaled from MSAAx8 in normal gameplay / in VR mode: rendering to 4K internal screen which is then supersampled to 1080P display in PSVR + new effects like volumetric lights + sharper shadows)



- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (Native 4K)



- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition (Native 4K (dynamic resolution: 2160p in normal scenes, 1080p in heavy scenes)@60FPS / improved ambient occlusion + enhanced bloom)



- Farming Simulator 17 (Native 4K)



- FIFA 17 (Native 4K@60FPS + Higher resolution depth of field buffer)



- forma.8 (Native 4K@60FPS + 8xMSAA )



- Futuridium EP Deluxe (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Hatsune Miku - Project DIVA - X HD (Native 4K@60FPS / Video quality of 3D drawing is enhanced)



- Homefront: The Revolution: playable secret game (TimeSplitters 2) (Native 4K@30FPS +HDR)



- Hustle Kings (Native 4K@60FPS + HDR)



- Kingdom Hearts HD: Dream Drop Distance (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD Remix (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Locoroco (Native 4K + HDR)



- Mantis Burn Racing (Native 4K@60FPS / Native 4K@30FPS for 4 player split-screen / + HDR)



- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Native 4k (most of the times but scales down to 80% of it which is 3072 x 1728 in heavy scenes) @30FPS)



- MLB The Show 17 (Native 4K + HDR)



- NBA 2K17 (Native 4K@60FPS + HDR)



- Neon Chrome (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Ni-Oh (Native 4K@30FPS + slightly higher resolution shadow maps)



- Parappa The Rapper (Native 4K + HDR)



- Patapon (Native 4K + HDR)



- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Rez Infinite (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Smite (Native 4K(dynamic resolution)@60FPS)



- Tethered (Native 4K@60FPS)



- The Division (Native 4K@30FPS + improved shadows, reflections, AA and Temporal AA)



- The Elder Scrolls Online (Native 4K@30FPS + HDR)



- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Edition (Native 4K@30FPS)



- The Last Of Us Remastered (Native 4K@30FPS with the best shadows + HDR)



- The Witness (Native 4K@30FPS + 2xMSAA + HDR)



- Thumper (Native 4K@60FPS)



- Viking Squad (Native 4K@60FPS + 2xMSAA)



- Wheels of Aurelia (Native 4K@60FPS)