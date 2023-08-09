PS Plus Extra : les prochains jeux du service

recherche
La semaine prochaine, mardi 15 août précisément, Sony mettra à disposition la vague de jeux PlayStation Plus « Extra & Premium » avec de quoi bien s'occuper en été « plus ou moins chaud », et en voici la liste :

- Sea of Stars (dès le 29 août)
- Lost Judgment
- Destiny 2 : La Reine Sorcière
- Moving Out 2
- Destroy All Humans 2 : Reprobed
- Two Point Hospital : Jumbo Edition
- Source of Madness
- Cursed to Golf
- Dreams
- PJ Masks : Heroes of the Night
- Hotel Transylvania
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Spellforce III Reforced
- Midnight Fight Express

Gamme Classics (uniquement PS Plus Premium) :

- MediEvil Resurrection (PSP)
- Ape Escape : On the Loose (PSP)
- Pursuit Force : Extreme Justice (PSP)

publié le 09/08/2023
commentaires
midomashakil publié le 09/08/2023 à 15:42
putain j'ai cru divinity 2
midomashakil publié le 09/08/2023 à 15:47
dreams encore !!!!! non vraiment
losz publié le 09/08/2023 à 15:48
Vraiment des raclures chez Sony, ils te mettent Ape Escape PSP alors qu'il y a déjà la version ps1 dans le programme, Medievil il y a eu un remake ca intéresse personne...bref de la grosse merde leur programme comme d'habitude.

Sinon je me ferais Sea of Stars, le reste nase.
