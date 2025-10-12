profile
[Multi] R-Type Dimensions III / Trailer


Prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2
Date de sortie : Mai 2026



Steam
PS : La version NS2 sera en boite "complet" / Version "collector" 200€ ! (PC/PS5/Switch/NS2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXOKxxPsUvs&t
    posted the 12/10/2025 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/10/2025 at 03:19 PM
    Je sais pour Dimension 1 mais je savais pas qu'il y avait un 2...
