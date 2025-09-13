Passé gold à la fin du mois d’août, Ghost of Yōtei entre dans sa dernière ligne droite. Porté par Sucker Punch, mais aussi épaulé par les équipes de Sony Interactive Entertainment et des PlayStation Studios, le titre profite d’un polish final destiné à assurer une sortie sans accroc.Ghost of Yōtei - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive (10 juil. 2025) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgM6poO2JmYGhost of Yōtei - Journey Through The Edge Of Japan Video (8 sept. 2025) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj6i1eCfIgADévoilé pour la première fois le 24 septembre 2024, Ghost of Yōtei sortira le 2 octobre 2025 en exclusivité sur PS5.