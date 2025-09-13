profile
Ghost of Yotei
name : Ghost of Yotei
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action-aventure
Ghost of Yōtei : un polish passé inaperçu


Passé gold à la fin du mois d’août, Ghost of Yōtei entre dans sa dernière ligne droite. Porté par Sucker Punch, mais aussi épaulé par les équipes de Sony Interactive Entertainment et des PlayStation Studios, le titre profite d’un polish final destiné à assurer une sortie sans accroc.

Ghost of Yōtei - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive (10 juil. 2025) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgM6poO2JmY



Ghost of Yōtei - Journey Through The Edge Of Japan Video (8 sept. 2025) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj6i1eCfIgA



Dévoilé pour la première fois le 24 septembre 2024, Ghost of Yōtei sortira le 2 octobre 2025 en exclusivité sur PS5.
PlayStation / Sucker Punch Productions - https://www.youtube.com/@PlayStation
    posted the 09/13/2025 at 01:50 AM by altendorf
    comments (2)
    k13a posted the 09/13/2025 at 02:42 AM
    L'un des derniers jeux que j'attends vraiment sur PS5 avec GTA VI.
    kratoszeus posted the 09/13/2025 at 05:08 AM
    J'ai hâte.
