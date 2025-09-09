profile
Forever Entertainment
Forever Entertainment
[Multi] Panzer Dragoon Zwei Remake / Images


Éditeur : Forever Entertainment
Développeur : MegaPixel Studio + Storm Trident
Langues : Anglais / Polonais / Espagnol / Français / Allemand / Italien / Chinois / Japonais.
Prévu sur : Switch, Steam, GOG, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX|S
Prix : $24.99












SegaMag
    posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    donpandemonium posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:23 PM
    Bah dis donc... C'est ce qui s'appelle "ne pas se fouler". C'est moche. En 2025 il n'y avait vraiment pas de quoi faire mieux pour ce remake ?...

    J'imagine que le budget doit être ridiculement microscopique...
    ouken posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:32 PM
    giru posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:36 PM
    7 ans pour ça? Ils sont 2 à bosser sur le jeu?
    gasmok2 posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:40 PM
    C'est moche mais je prends quand même...
    5120x2880 posted the 09/09/2025 at 01:01 PM
    C'est dans la même lignée que le précédent, je prendrais à 1€ pour faire les succès
    rogeraf posted the 09/09/2025 at 02:40 PM
    Y a pas un épisode VR qui avait été annoncé aussi il y a plusieurs années ? nicolasgourry . Qu'est ce que le site déconne aujourd'hui avec ce grand bandeau en acceuil
    metroidvania posted the 09/09/2025 at 05:13 PM
    Je le prends quand même histoire de pouvoir revendre ma saturn bientôt
