accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Forever Entertainment
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
,
gankutsuou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5884
visites since opening :
9807655
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Multi] Panzer Dragoon Zwei Remake / Images
Éditeur : Forever Entertainment
Développeur : MegaPixel Studio + Storm Trident
Langues : Anglais / Polonais / Espagnol / Français / Allemand / Italien / Chinois / Japonais.
Prévu sur : Switch, Steam, GOG, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX|S
Prix : $24.99
SegaMag
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/09/2025 at 12:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
donpandemonium
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:23 PM
Bah dis donc... C'est ce qui s'appelle "ne pas se fouler". C'est moche. En 2025 il n'y avait vraiment pas de quoi faire mieux pour ce remake ?...
J'imagine que le budget doit être ridiculement microscopique...
ouken
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:32 PM
giru
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:36 PM
7 ans pour ça? Ils sont 2 à bosser sur le jeu?
gasmok2
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 12:40 PM
C'est moche mais je prends quand même...
5120x2880
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 01:01 PM
C'est dans la même lignée que le précédent, je prendrais à 1€ pour faire les succès
rogeraf
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 02:40 PM
Y a pas un épisode VR qui avait été annoncé aussi il y a plusieurs années ?
nicolasgourry
. Qu'est ce que le site déconne aujourd'hui avec ce grand bandeau en acceuil
metroidvania
posted
the 09/09/2025 at 05:13 PM
Je le prends quand même histoire de pouvoir revendre ma saturn bientôt
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'imagine que le budget doit être ridiculement microscopique...