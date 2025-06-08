profile
Apex Legends / Switch Vs Switch 2






Le jeu passe de 30FPS à 60FPS parfaitement stable.
Salon de 720P à 1080p / Portable de 576p à 1008p
Temps de chargement divisé par 2.
La fonction "souris" a été ajoutée.
    posted the 08/06/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    suikoden posted the 08/06/2025 at 06:55 PM
    Ca change la vie, j'ai teste vite fais hier, rien a voir.
    Je crois qu'il tourne meme mieux que sur mon Legion Go (en tout cas en reso et fluidité)
