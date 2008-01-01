profile
all
[NS2] NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION : Awakening CE / Mode souris



Il faut partie des jeux de lancement qui auront la fonctionnalité "souris".

Les autres jeux du lancement avec le mode "souris"
Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultimate Edition / Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess / Hogwarts Legacy / Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S / Sid Meier's Civilization VII - NS 2 Edition / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma NS 2 Edition / Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster / Deltarune + Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CstlgmcDgy0
    posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:45 PM by nicolasgourry
