Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
6
Likers
name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
all
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves: Après Cristiano Ronaldo, voici...
DJ Salvatore Ganacci, un DJ suédois.
No conocé, mais que branle SNK avec ces guests pourraves ?



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:05 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    zekk posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:08 PM
    à quand Cindy Sander
    ducknsexe posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:09 PM
    Il parte en couille sévère
    fan2jeux posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:09 PM
    Purée je suis mort de rire.
    Avec l'ia et le 1er avril pas si loin que ça, je n'arrive plus à savoir le vrai que faux sur cette annonce.
    Ce qui fait balance mon avis vers le vrai, c'est qu'il y a eu CR7 avant.

    Bon allez, je vais aller vérifier sur d'autre site pour voir si c'est vrai
    altendorf posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:14 PM
    C'est un DJ troll en plus haha. Ridicule ce que fait l'Arabie Saoudite avec SNK
    soulfull posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:16 PM
    Allez , Aya Nakamura pour respecter la parité des guests.
    arrrghl posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:17 PM
    c'est sérieux ça ?!!
    alexkidd posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:17 PM
    Mettez nous Maeva Ghennam pour concurrencer Mai
    fan2jeux posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:23 PM
    Mort de rire les poses qu'il fait après la glissade.
    Je pense qu'après ça tout personnage proposé est possible.
    On connait le boss de fin déjà? Tu me mets un poutine, un dromadaire ou un peintre, j'y crois
    alexkidd posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:24 PM
    fan2jeux Poutine ça serait pas mal
    onimusha posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:36 PM
    alexkidd
    Non c'est officiel c'est ''sheitanyahoo!''.......
    raioh posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:36 PM
    Allez c'est bon, ils peuvent se le garder leur jeu.
    fdestroyer posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:49 PM
    Mais franchement chier. Je commence même à douter de le prendre alors que je suis fan de Neo Geo bordel.. c'est vraiment nimp!
    ostream posted the 04/03/2025 at 06:09 PM
    Ca devient n'importe quoi, tant mieux à qui ça plait mais rien que pour ça je ne prendrait pas le jeu alors que je l'attendais beaucoup.
