name :
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform :
PC
editor :
SNK Corporation
developer :
SNK Playmore
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves: Après Cristiano Ronaldo, voici...
DJ Salvatore Ganacci, un DJ suédois.
No conocé, mais que branle SNK avec ces guests pourraves ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/03/2025 at 05:05 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
zekk
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:08 PM
à quand Cindy Sander
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:09 PM
Il parte en couille sévère
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:09 PM
Purée je suis mort de rire.
Avec l'ia et le 1er avril pas si loin que ça, je n'arrive plus à savoir le vrai que faux sur cette annonce.
Ce qui fait balance mon avis vers le vrai, c'est qu'il y a eu CR7 avant.
Bon allez, je vais aller vérifier sur d'autre site pour voir si c'est vrai
altendorf
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:14 PM
C'est un DJ troll en plus haha. Ridicule ce que fait l'Arabie Saoudite avec SNK
soulfull
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:16 PM
Allez , Aya Nakamura pour respecter la parité des guests.
arrrghl
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:17 PM
c'est sérieux ça ?!!
alexkidd
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:17 PM
Mettez nous Maeva Ghennam pour concurrencer Mai
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:23 PM
Mort de rire les poses qu'il fait après la glissade.
Je pense qu'après ça tout personnage proposé est possible.
On connait le boss de fin déjà? Tu me mets un poutine, un dromadaire ou un peintre, j'y crois
alexkidd
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:24 PM
fan2jeux
Poutine ça serait pas mal
onimusha
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:36 PM
alexkidd
Non c'est officiel c'est ''sheitanyahoo!''.......
raioh
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:36 PM
Allez c'est bon, ils peuvent se le garder leur jeu.
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 05:49 PM
Mais franchement chier. Je commence même à douter de le prendre alors que je suis fan de Neo Geo bordel.. c'est vraiment nimp!
ostream
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 06:09 PM
Ca devient n'importe quoi, tant mieux à qui ça plait mais rien que pour ça je ne prendrait pas le jeu alors que je l'attendais beaucoup.
