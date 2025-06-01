profile
Soul Reaver I & II Remastered
name : Soul Reaver I & II Remastered
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : ASPYR
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
[Multi] Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered / Boîte


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5qzpSrd-ko
    posted the 01/06/2025 at 07:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    adamjensen posted the 01/06/2025 at 07:57 PM
    Cool.
    Ca va faire plaisir à beaucoup.
    Je sais qu'il y en a qui n'attendait que ca.
    waurius59 posted the 01/06/2025 at 08:07 PM
    Obligatoirement sur limited ring ou on pourra trouver autre part ?
    dormir13hparjour posted the 01/06/2025 at 09:14 PM
    Ça s'est déroulé comment pour TR 123 ? Dématérialisé en premier et physique après, mais entre les deux, il y a eu une annonce de Limited Run ou pas ?
    fausst posted the 01/07/2025 at 12:30 AM
    waurius59 Ce n'est pas un limited run numéroté. Donc ils n'ont pas l'exclusivité. On peut donc s'attendre à une version jap ou européenne.
