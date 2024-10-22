Je reviens vers vous une nouvelle fois pour une autre collaboration, après les manga au tour des animés !
Quels sont donc vos animés favoris ? (cela englobe OAV , et films d'animation bien évidemment. )
Vous êtes libre de développer par un petit texte ou non. À vous de voir. (Plusieurs rappels seront proposés pour cet article. )
À vos claviers chers gamers.
- Hunter x Hunter
- Code Geass
- Last Man
- VInland Saga
- Made in Abyss (si on oublie le coté cringe, c'est vraiment exceptionnel le concept)
- Wakfu
- Le collége noir
- Attaque des Titans
- Mob Psycho 100 (largement au dessus de One Punch Man)
- Stiens;Gate
- Frieren
- Violet Evergarden (seul anime ou j'ai vraiment laché une larme, 2 FOIS !)
- Ranking of Kings
et
- Dragon Ball, mais la c'est le coeur qui parle
Saint Seiya : (L'Original) du Sanctuaire jusqu’à Hadès.
Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball Z
Bleach
City Hunter
Gundam Seed : (pas Destiny)
Yu-Gi-Oh! : (L'Original)
Full Metal Alchemist : les deux versions
Hellsing : la première version
Devilman Crybaby
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure : les deux premières saisons
Hokuto No Ken
Assassination Clasroom
Ouais, c'était une excellente surprise.
Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
Another
Battle in 5 seconds after meeting
Clannad
Dr Stone
Dragon Ball Z
Eyeshield 21
Gimai Seikatsu
Higurashi
Hikikomari Kyuuketsuki no Monmon
Love Live
Magical Revolution
Narenare : Cheer for You
Oregairu
Otonari no Tenshi-sama
Planetarian
Plastic Memories
Re: Zero
Saint Seiya
Selector Infected WIXOSS
Seraph of the End
Symphogear
The Witch and the Beast
Violet Evergarden
- Haikyuu!!
- Toradora!
- Gurren Lagann
- Zeta Gundam
- Anohana
- Rurouni Kenshin: Tsuioku-hen
- Kara no Kyoukai
- SDF Macross
- Gintama
- Gunbuster
- The Vision of Escaflowne
- Full Metal Panic!
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes
- Fate/Zero
- Monogatari Series
- Hunter X Hunter
- Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood
- Kaiji
J'en oublie sûrement, mais ça fait déjà une bonne liste
Durarara
HxH
Tengoku Daimakyou
Parasyte
Mob Psycho 100
FLCL