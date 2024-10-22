profile
[Article collaboratif] Vos animés favoris ?


Je reviens vers vous une nouvelle fois pour une autre collaboration, après les manga au tour des animés !

Quels sont donc vos animés favoris ? (cela englobe OAV , et films d'animation bien évidemment. )

Vous êtes libre de développer par un petit texte ou non. À vous de voir. (Plusieurs rappels seront proposés pour cet article. )

À vos claviers chers gamers.
    posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:00 PM by yanssou
    comments (10)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:06 PM
    LOGH Legend of the Galactic Heroes, chef d'oeuvre absolu. De préference l'ancienne version ! Pourtant je suis pas fan des univers dans l'espace, mais c'est l'exception ! Le travail sur les personnages est d'une telle profondeur, c'est dingue.
    aggrekuma posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:15 PM
    - Fullmetal Alchemist & Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood
    - Hunter x Hunter
    - Code Geass
    - Last Man
    - VInland Saga
    - Made in Abyss (si on oublie le coté cringe, c'est vraiment exceptionnel le concept)
    - Wakfu
    - Le collége noir
    - Attaque des Titans
    - Mob Psycho 100 (largement au dessus de One Punch Man)
    - Stiens;Gate
    - Frieren
    - Violet Evergarden (seul anime ou j'ai vraiment laché une larme, 2 FOIS !)
    - Ranking of Kings

    et

    - Dragon Ball, mais la c'est le coeur qui parle
    adamjensen posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:26 PM
    Death Note
    Saint Seiya : (L'Original) du Sanctuaire jusqu’à Hadès.
    Dragon Ball
    Dragon Ball Z
    Bleach
    City Hunter
    Gundam Seed : (pas Destiny)
    Yu-Gi-Oh! : (L'Original)
    Full Metal Alchemist : les deux versions
    Hellsing : la première version
    Devilman Crybaby
    Jojo's Bizarre Adventure : les deux premières saisons
    Hokuto No Ken
    Assassination Clasroom
    aggrekuma posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:33 PM
    adamjensen AH OUI j'ai oublié Devilman Crybaby ! comment j'ai pu l'oublier
    adamjensen posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:36 PM
    aggrekuma
    Ouais, c'était une excellente surprise.
    hyoga57 posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:46 PM
    J’en cites juste quelques-uns.

    Akame ga Kill
    Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
    Another
    Battle in 5 seconds after meeting
    Clannad
    Dr Stone
    Dragon Ball Z
    Eyeshield 21
    Gimai Seikatsu
    Higurashi
    Hikikomari Kyuuketsuki no Monmon
    Love Live
    Magical Revolution
    Narenare : Cheer for You
    Oregairu
    Otonari no Tenshi-sama
    Planetarian
    Plastic Memories
    Re: Zero
    Saint Seiya
    Selector Infected WIXOSS
    Seraph of the End
    Symphogear
    The Witch and the Beast
    Violet Evergarden
    raioh posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:46 PM
    - Hajime no Ippo
    - Haikyuu!!
    - Toradora!
    - Gurren Lagann
    - Zeta Gundam
    - Anohana
    - Rurouni Kenshin: Tsuioku-hen
    - Kara no Kyoukai
    - SDF Macross
    - Gintama
    - Gunbuster
    - The Vision of Escaflowne
    - Full Metal Panic!
    - Legend of the Galactic Heroes
    - Fate/Zero
    - Monogatari Series
    - Hunter X Hunter
    - Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood
    - Kaiji


    J'en oublie sûrement, mais ça fait déjà une bonne liste
    aggrekuma posted the 10/22/2024 at 09:51 PM
    raioh Gurren Lagann je pete mon crane comment j'ai oublié celui là aussi !
    shambala93 posted the 10/22/2024 at 10:14 PM
    Fullmetal Alchemist, quelle claque !
    toastinambour posted the 10/22/2024 at 10:17 PM
    Terror in Resonance
    Durarara
    HxH
    Tengoku Daimakyou
    Parasyte
    Mob Psycho 100
    FLCL
