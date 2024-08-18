profile
fragdelapassion > blog
WAAAGH! Warhammer 40k: Speed Freeks est dispo, et c'est gratos!
Salut

Sa fait plus d'une semaine que Warhammer 40k: Speed Freeks est dispo en accès anticipé, et c'est vraiment bien!

Et c'est gratos! Dispo sur Steam

http://store.steampowered.com/app/2078450/Warhammer_40000_Speed_Freeks/

C'est par la team qui a fait GRIP: Combat Racing.



    posted the 08/18/2024 at 02:05 AM by fragdelapassion
