Xeno Crisis arrive sur GBA !




Il y a même une version boîte
https://eushop.bitmapbureau.com/products/xeno-crisis-gba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQI55gGq0uY
    posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:28 PM
    ça me fait penser à Alien Breed sortie en 1991.
    gasmok2 posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:28 PM
    Je l'ai sur Megadrive celui-là.
    Il est sorti sur plein de supports il me semble
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:29 PM
    gasmok2 tu as raison.
    noishe posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:34 PM
    nicolasgourry gasmok2 SNES, N64, Dreamcast, Gamecube, PS Vita, Neo Geo/CD... Avec des versions physique pour chaque support en plus. Ils sont motivés
    5120x2880 posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:44 PM
    The Chaos Engine
    gasmok2 posted the 07/30/2024 at 03:54 PM
    noishe
    Franchement ça fait plaisir.
    noishe posted the 07/30/2024 at 05:23 PM
    gasmok2 Complètement, oui
    guiguif posted the 07/30/2024 at 06:25 PM
    Contrairement aux autres supports le fait de ne pas avoir l'entierté des salles sur l’écran ça va etre casse-couille je pense, deja que le jeu n'est pas evident.
