Rise of the Ronin
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 5256
visites since opening : 8421689
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS5] Rise of the Ronin / Demo dispo
    kalas28, sora78
    posted the 07/24/2024 at 03:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    malroth posted the 07/24/2024 at 03:53 PM
    Version PC SVP
    kalas28 posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:42 PM
    tellement bon ce jeu et généreux en contenu
    guiguif posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:44 PM
    malroth les ex consoleux partis sur PC qui quémandent des exclues consoles, succulent
    suzukube posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:56 PM
    Une version dématérialisée sur PC s'il vous plait
