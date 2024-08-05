profile
Hollow Knight Silksong : la date de sortie leakée ?
Jeux Video



Après faut savoir être patient c'est sûr.

(désolé hein )
    posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:15 AM by shanks
    comments (12)
    khazawi posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:16 AM
    Ca va alors, tant que ce n'est pas le 31/12/9999
    negan posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:17 AM
    licence de merde
    stardustx posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:18 AM
    D'ici 2045 l'homme aura atteint la vie éternelle, il suffit de tenir jusque là

    https://www.maxisciences.com/sciences/un-expert-en-technologie-affirme-que-dici-2045-la-mort-ne-sera-plus-quoptionnelle_art47723.html
    shanks posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:19 AM
    khazawi
    Attention, on n'est pas à l'abri d'un report
    khazawi posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:19 AM
    shanks mince...
    pimoody posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:30 AM
    Ils font comme pour le Seigneurs des Anneaux, il font le 2 et le 3 en même temps
    thelastone posted the 05/08/2024 at 11:40 AM
    Jpp
    e3ologue posted the 05/08/2024 at 12:27 PM
    Dégouté je serai pas dispo ce jour là
    yukilin posted the 05/08/2024 at 12:42 PM
    ostream posted the 05/08/2024 at 12:43 PM
    Day one
    mercure7 posted the 05/08/2024 at 12:59 PM
    testament posted the 05/08/2024 at 03:30 PM
    ils se sont dit allez dans le doute on met cette date, faut pas prendre de risque quoi
