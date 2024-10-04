profile
Epic Mickey : Rebrushed
name : Epic Mickey : Rebrushed
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Purple Lamp Studios
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Epic Mickey : Rebrushed / Gameplay Switch


Epic Mickey est sortie exclusivement sur Wii
Le remake du jeu est prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQv6cjp67Eg
    kidicarus
    posted the 04/10/2024 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 04/10/2024 at 08:34 AM
    Je me demande si la version switch proposera les deux genres de jouabilité ?
    Celle de la Wii et la nouvelle celle adaptée pour les manettes classiques.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/10/2024 at 09:21 AM
    C'est un remake ? Vu la vidéo on dirait juste un jolie portage.
