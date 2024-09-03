accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
Apprendre un peu plus sur Akira Toriyama
Une des rares interview (1983) de Akira Toriyama
La chaîne de P.A.U.L avait fait un portrait il y a 8 ans intéressant.
posted the 03/09/2024 at 09:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
kikoo31
posted
the 03/09/2024 at 10:32 AM
Les 3 vidéos sont Ok
Mais la dernière fait très rapace
kikoo31
posted
the 03/09/2024 at 10:55 AM
Par contre,son humour me manquera
https://twitter.com/Da1qu1r1/status/1766209502188061093?t=fTr1lZgF2OtmhtMSP4Fwyw&s=19
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/09/2024 at 10:55 AM
kikoo31
je ne trouve pas, je voulais un résumé "neutre", c'est un bonus, mais je peux l'enlever, ça me dérange pas, l'important c'est le reste, car ça en dit plus qu'un résumé de sa vie.
Mais la dernière fait très rapace
https://twitter.com/Da1qu1r1/status/1766209502188061093?t=fTr1lZgF2OtmhtMSP4Fwyw&s=19