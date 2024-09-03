profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5092
visites since opening : 8029789
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Apprendre un peu plus sur Akira Toriyama




Une des rares interview (1983) de Akira Toriyama



La chaîne de P.A.U.L avait fait un portrait il y a 8 ans intéressant.
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    amassous, idd, fuji, thejoke, iglou2310, colibrie, tripy73, shunsui, famimax
    posted the 03/09/2024 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kikoo31 posted the 03/09/2024 at 10:32 AM
    Les 3 vidéos sont Ok
    Mais la dernière fait très rapace
    kikoo31 posted the 03/09/2024 at 10:55 AM
    Par contre,son humour me manquera

    https://twitter.com/Da1qu1r1/status/1766209502188061093?t=fTr1lZgF2OtmhtMSP4Fwyw&s=19
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/09/2024 at 10:55 AM
    kikoo31 je ne trouve pas, je voulais un résumé "neutre", c'est un bonus, mais je peux l'enlever, ça me dérange pas, l'important c'est le reste, car ça en dit plus qu'un résumé de sa vie.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo