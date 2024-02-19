profile
4A Games tease un nouveau METRO
Comme vous savez Metro Awakening (En VR) a été annoncé il y a peu de temps.



Sachez qu'un nouveau METRO est en préparation, sans la date (volontairement caché) : 202.


    posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kinectical posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:11 PM
    Un Metro pour la fin de cette gen et seulement current gen serait sympa
    zboubi480 posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:20 PM
    Un jeu VR non ?
    ducknsexe posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Ouais c'est pour le psvr 2.
    guiguif posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:34 PM
    zboubi480 ducknsexe non regardez l'image
    ducknsexe posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:42 PM
    guiguif celui où la date est flouté, sûrement un gros jeu solo pour 2025

    Et l autre de la bande annonce c'est un jeu VR
    kevisiano posted the 02/19/2024 at 07:46 PM
    Ça reprendra Paris pendant les JO ?
