Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
name : Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : MachineGames
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Un "Tweet" d'un membre de Gamekyo apparait sur JV pour Indiana Jones
Dans un article de JV (La première vidéo d'Indiana Jones n'a pas plu à tout le monde : les fans d'Uncharted et de Tomb Raider râlent), nous avons un "Tweet" de Shincloud qui a été repris.

Indiana Jones en fps…

    posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    ferthahuici posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:44 PM
    Juste dingue, je n'imagine même pas les changements qui vont avoir lieu dans sa vie présente et future.

    Bon courage pour cet afflux de notoriété soudain, et qu'il nous envoie un max de photos depuis Beverly Hills
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:46 PM
    ferthahuici c'est juste que j'ai trouvé ça amusant, mon article est sans prétention ^^
    5120x2880 posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:47 PM
    Connait pas, le jeu non plus
    ferthahuici posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:49 PM
    nicolasgourry Bien évidemment, j'en rigole également c'était pour taquiner rien de +
    shincloud posted the 01/23/2024 at 02:19 PM
    Je savais pas sur le coup que JVC avait pris mon tweet XD
    solidfisher posted the 01/23/2024 at 02:38 PM
    Incroyable.. j'imagine pas le chèque qu'il a du toucher
    tripy73 posted the 01/23/2024 at 02:56 PM
    Tu pourrais mettre l'image stp ? Pas envie de refiler mes données perso à Webedia
    dormir13hparjour posted the 01/23/2024 at 03:13 PM
    Le début de la gloire
