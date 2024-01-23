accueil
name :
Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
Xbox Series X
Xbox Game Studios
MachineGames
action
PC
Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
Un "Tweet" d'un membre de Gamekyo apparait sur JV pour Indiana Jones
Dans un article de
JV (La première vidéo d'Indiana Jones n'a pas plu à tout le monde : les fans d'Uncharted et de Tomb Raider râlent)
, nous avons un "Tweet" de
Shincloud
qui a été repris.
Indiana Jones en fps…
X
posted the 01/23/2024 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (8)
8
)
ferthahuici
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 01:44 PM
Juste dingue, je n'imagine même pas les changements qui vont avoir lieu dans sa vie présente et future.
Bon courage pour cet afflux de notoriété soudain, et qu'il nous envoie un max de photos depuis Beverly Hills
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 01:46 PM
ferthahuici
c'est juste que j'ai trouvé ça amusant, mon article est sans prétention ^^
5120x2880
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 01:47 PM
Connait pas, le jeu non plus
ferthahuici
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 01:49 PM
nicolasgourry
Bien évidemment, j'en rigole également c'était pour taquiner rien de +
shincloud
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 02:19 PM
Je savais pas sur le coup que JVC avait pris mon tweet XD
solidfisher
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 02:38 PM
Incroyable.. j'imagine pas le chèque qu'il a du toucher
tripy73
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 02:56 PM
Tu pourrais mettre l'image stp ? Pas envie de refiler mes données perso à Webedia
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 01/23/2024 at 03:13 PM
Le début de la gloire
Bon courage pour cet afflux de notoriété soudain, et qu'il nous envoie un max de photos depuis Beverly Hills