Tekken 8
Tekken 8
PC
Bandai Namco Games
Bandai Namco
combat
Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Tekken 8 sort cette semaine



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MM4clV2qjE
    posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    jaysennnin posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:01 PM
    3) et j'espère que la version xbox sera pas au rabais cette fois
    ravyxxs posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:04 PM
    2
    victornewman posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:08 PM
    1) c'est le jeu que j'attends le plus cette année .
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:08 PM
    2) je vais Ken plus tard
    wino posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:09 PM
    2) Trop de jeux en attente j'ai envie de m'y mettre à fond
    dormir13hparjour posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:13 PM
    J'ai pris le 7 à 10 euros à la Fnac donc bon
    noishe posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:24 PM
    1) Day one, y'a un nouveau vent de fraîcheur sur le jeux de combat ces derniers temps et ça fait vraiment plaisir
    newtechnix posted the 01/21/2024 at 08:28 PM
    vu quand ce moment c'est à base de buzz sur Palworld Tekken pourrait un peu sous performer de sortir quasiment juste après
