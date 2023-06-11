profile
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
name : Super Mario Bros. Wonder
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
Nintendo n'a pas fait semblant à Montparnasse pour Mario


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP1bW8JHD8o
    posted the 11/06/2023 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    e3ologue posted the 11/06/2023 at 10:06 AM
    On dirait une pub TV, mais sur une affiche avec le défilement des tapis roulant
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2023 at 10:37 AM
    " Attendez-vous a l’inattendu! "

    lol...
    e3ologue posted the 11/06/2023 at 10:39 AM
    guiguif ça reste du marketing.
    Après je te rejoins, beaucoup des idées ne sont pas nouvelles, juste ré-emballées différemment.
    ippoyabuki posted the 11/06/2023 at 10:41 AM
    C'est juste une affiche hein ... netflix a fait beaucoup plus avec lupin au niveau mondial.
    metroidvania posted the 11/06/2023 at 10:44 AM
    C est cool. GG Nintendo
    alucardk posted the 11/06/2023 at 11:10 AM
    C'est bien trouvé, ainsi affiché, on ne regarde pas la merde qui est au sol.
    raioh posted the 11/06/2023 at 12:11 PM
    Guiguif
    douglas33 posted the 11/06/2023 at 12:49 PM
    Une pub à la hauteur du jeu : géant et grandiose.

    Un prétendant serieux au goty
    117 posted the 11/06/2023 at 01:40 PM
    Il me semble que Sony avait fait moins semblant pour Spiderman 2 à Paris !!
    https://www.tiktok.com/geniciro3d/video/7297694913422953734
    Paris (comme d’autre ville) est un encart publicitaire géant !!
    dsbuilder posted the 11/06/2023 at 02:30 PM
    117
    Quand on post un lien, on s'assure qu'il fonctionne.
    Douglas33
    Tout à fait d'accord.
    PLSboy (guiguig, 117, ...)
    Sony est bientôt mort, et c'est plaisant.
    suzukube posted the 11/06/2023 at 02:39 PM
    C'est INCROYABLE
    117 posted the 11/06/2023 at 03:11 PM
    dsbuilder
    Ha oui effectivement pas le bon lien !!!
    Le bon =>
    https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGJoSpKoV/
