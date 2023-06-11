accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
Nintendo n'a pas fait semblant à Montparnasse pour Mario
OpenCritic 91%
-Pour l'instant-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP1bW8JHD8o
posted the 11/06/2023 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (12)
12
)
e3ologue
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 10:06 AM
On dirait une pub TV, mais sur une affiche avec le défilement des tapis roulant
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 10:37 AM
" Attendez-vous a l’inattendu! "
lol...
e3ologue
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 10:39 AM
guiguif
ça reste du marketing.
Après je te rejoins, beaucoup des idées ne sont pas nouvelles, juste ré-emballées différemment.
ippoyabuki
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 10:41 AM
C'est juste une affiche hein ... netflix a fait beaucoup plus avec lupin au niveau mondial.
metroidvania
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 10:44 AM
C est cool. GG Nintendo
alucardk
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 11:10 AM
C'est bien trouvé, ainsi affiché, on ne regarde pas la merde qui est au sol.
raioh
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 12:11 PM
Guiguif
douglas33
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 12:49 PM
Une pub à la hauteur du jeu : géant et grandiose.
Un prétendant serieux au goty
117
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 01:40 PM
Il me semble que Sony avait fait moins semblant pour Spiderman 2 à Paris !!
https://www.tiktok.com/geniciro3d/video/7297694913422953734
Paris (comme d’autre ville) est un encart publicitaire géant !!
dsbuilder
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 02:30 PM
117
Quand on post un lien, on s'assure qu'il fonctionne.
Douglas33
Tout à fait d'accord.
PLSboy (guiguig, 117, ...)
Sony est bientôt mort, et c'est plaisant.
suzukube
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 02:39 PM
C'est INCROYABLE
117
posted
the 11/06/2023 at 03:11 PM
dsbuilder
Ha oui effectivement pas le bon lien !!!
Le bon =>
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGJoSpKoV/
