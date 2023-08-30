profile
all
[LEAK] billbil-kun évoque la nouvelle Switch
Jeux Video
Une nouvelle Switch OLED Collector je précise

Désolé
Merci pour les clics

Donc en gros :

- Nouvelle Switch OLED Collection dévoilé jeudi durant le Direct Super Mario Wonder.
- Toute rouge, vous devinez pourquoi.
- Prévu en octobre.
https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/exclu-une-nouvelle-edition-de-la-nintendo-switch-oled-bientot-mise-en-vente-29040
    posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:10 AM by shanks
    comments (17)
    kidicarus posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:13 AM
    Avec Mario éléphant sur le socle
    churos45 posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:17 AM
    giru posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:24 AM
    Logique. Est-ce que ça sera la dernière Switch OLED par contre? À part si Metroid Prime 4 sort toujours sur Switch, je ne vois pas quel autre jeu pourrait bénéficier d'un modèle collector.
    kratoszeus posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:40 AM
    Osef
    famimax posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:54 AM
    Rouge ? Pour la sortie de Spiderman 2 sur PS5 ?
    heracles posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:57 AM
    J'appelle pas ça vraiment une nouvelle Switch. C'est plutôt un nouveau coloris
    kidicarus posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:04 AM
    giru princesse Peach
    squall06 posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:07 AM
    Le niveau de putaclic a son paroxysme
    burningcrimson posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:14 AM
    La 1ere switch collector était une Mario je vrois et la dernière sera aussi une Mario à mon avis Giru
    giru posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:14 AM
    kidicarus J'ai du mal à imaginer qu'il sort réellement sur Switch celui-là, ça doit être pour ça Peut être un jeu cross-gen.
    maxx posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:17 AM
    Ah le b*taaaard
    En plus ai début j'ai lu vite et j'ai compris que la Switch 2 allait être OLED. Je meurs.
    kidicarus posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:26 AM
    giru je pense qu'il ne sortira que sur switch, on n'attend plus que sa date comme pour luigi mansion 2,et à partir de là on pourra en déduire une date pour la future console de Nintendo.
    dormir13hparjour posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:45 AM
    Pas mal le clic bait
    fdestroyer posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:55 AM
    Mais du coup elle serait en tout point similaire avec la récente Mario edition, qui avait aussi le dock et joycon rouge, un peu naze si c'est vraiment que ça.
    wickette posted the 08/30/2023 at 10:59 AM
    oh le click bait...
    metroidvania posted the 08/30/2023 at 12:08 PM
    GG pour le titre. Hâte de la voir quand même
    octobar posted the 08/30/2023 at 12:41 PM
    Tiens une vraie actu pour toi Shanks https://icon-era.com/threads/review-gate-bethesda-and-microsoft-are-micromanaging-starfields-review-meta-score-out-in-the-open.5511/
