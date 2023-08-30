accueil
shanks
shanks
[LEAK] billbil-kun évoque la nouvelle Switch
Jeux Video
Une nouvelle Switch OLED Collector je précise
Désolé
Merci pour les clics
Donc en gros :
- Nouvelle Switch OLED Collection dévoilé jeudi durant le Direct Super Mario Wonder.
- Toute rouge, vous devinez pourquoi.
- Prévu en octobre.
https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/exclu-une-nouvelle-edition-de-la-nintendo-switch-oled-bientot-mise-en-vente-29040
posted the 08/30/2023 at 09:10 AM by
kidicarus
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:13 AM
Avec Mario éléphant sur le socle
churos45
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:17 AM
giru
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:24 AM
Logique. Est-ce que ça sera la dernière Switch OLED par contre? À part si Metroid Prime 4 sort toujours sur Switch, je ne vois pas quel autre jeu pourrait bénéficier d'un modèle collector.
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:40 AM
Osef
famimax
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:54 AM
Rouge ? Pour la sortie de Spiderman 2 sur PS5 ?
heracles
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 09:57 AM
J'appelle pas ça vraiment une nouvelle Switch. C'est plutôt un nouveau coloris
kidicarus
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:04 AM
giru
princesse Peach
squall06
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:07 AM
Le niveau de putaclic a son paroxysme
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:14 AM
La 1ere switch collector était une Mario je vrois et la dernière sera aussi une Mario à mon avis
Giru
giru
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:14 AM
kidicarus
J'ai du mal à imaginer qu'il sort réellement sur Switch celui-là, ça doit être pour ça
Peut être un jeu cross-gen.
maxx
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:17 AM
Ah le b*taaaard
En plus ai début j'ai lu vite et j'ai compris que la Switch 2 allait être OLED. Je meurs.
kidicarus
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:26 AM
giru
je pense qu'il ne sortira que sur switch, on n'attend plus que sa date comme pour luigi mansion 2,et à partir de là on pourra en déduire une date pour la future console de Nintendo.
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:45 AM
Pas mal le clic bait
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:55 AM
Mais du coup elle serait en tout point similaire avec la récente Mario edition, qui avait aussi le dock et joycon rouge, un peu naze si c'est vraiment que ça.
wickette
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 10:59 AM
oh le click bait...
metroidvania
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 12:08 PM
GG pour le titre. Hâte de la voir quand même
octobar
posted
the 08/30/2023 at 12:41 PM
Tiens une vraie actu pour toi
Shanks
https://icon-era.com/threads/review-gate-bethesda-and-microsoft-are-micromanaging-starfields-review-meta-score-out-in-the-open.5511/
bold
En plus ai début j'ai lu vite et j'ai compris que la Switch 2 allait être OLED. Je meurs.