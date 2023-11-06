profile
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess


Capcom les rois du monde.
RE4 VR et Dragon's Dogma 2 à la conf Sony
Exoprimal x SF6 au SGF.
Maintenant ça et ils ont encore leur propre showcase demain, avec Pragmata maybe ?
    phase1, kisukesan
    posted the 06/11/2023 at 09:29 PM by lamap
    comments (2)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/11/2023 at 09:35 PM
    "avec Pragmata maybe ?" Le nouveau deep down ?
    victornewman posted the 06/11/2023 at 09:43 PM
    Quand Onimusha rencontre Okami
