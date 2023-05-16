profile
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Zelda : TOTK / No Comment


    posted the 05/16/2023 at 06:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 05/16/2023 at 06:24 PM
    Le tank et le Mecha ça fait trop bizarre
    plistter posted the 05/16/2023 at 06:35 PM
    Cte jeu ! !
    denton posted the 05/16/2023 at 06:37 PM
    Ça va donner des vidéos de dingue avec les créateurs
    wickette posted the 05/16/2023 at 07:00 PM
    Haha. C’est les joies du bac à sable

    Perso j’aime bien mais c’est pas évident à équilibrer entre le chaotique et le fun pour le développeur, là c’est assez réussi
    fdestroyer posted the 05/16/2023 at 07:30 PM
    Le coup du Mecha c'est juste HA-LU-CI-NANT

    Incroyable ce que le moteur permet
