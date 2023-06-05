profile
Photo / Article éphémère
J'ai fait cette photo hier, je n'avais jamais vu çà !



je ne sais pas si vous avez déjà vu ça


PS : J'effacerais l'article, c'est juste comme ça.
    posted the 05/06/2023 at 02:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    havel posted the 05/06/2023 at 02:28 PM
    balf posted the 05/06/2023 at 02:29 PM
    Le halo ? Sûrement un effet d'optique
    famimax posted the 05/06/2023 at 03:03 PM
    It's Double Rainbow

    https://youtu.be/MX0D4oZwCsA
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/06/2023 at 03:11 PM
    Nicolasgourry Futura parle de ce phénomène par ici. Visiblement tu as eu beaucoup de chances d'en voir un car ce phénomène est hyper rare !
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/06/2023 at 03:16 PM
    Famimax
