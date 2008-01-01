accueil
Bienvenue sur le blog GameKyo d'un fan de JV au point d'avoir appris par soi-même à faire des images 3D et d'avoir un podcast "Tu savais que ?" disponible à peu près partout (HT)
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
jamescr
articles :
2
visites since opening :
86
jamescr
> blog
Tu Savais Que - Animal Crossing
Découvrez l'épisode le plus récent de "Tu savais que ?" spécial Animal Crossing
Découvrez les anecdotes et secrets de ce jeu relaxant contenant des animaux nudistes et exhibitionnistes
JamesCr
-
https://soundcloud.com/james-cr/tu-savais-que-animal-crossing?si=bafebbc48d8348a8a002c9ec1e701716&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
tags :
nintendo
podcast
animal crossing
animal
crossing
tu savais que
jamescr
posted the 04/24/2023 at 09:39 PM by
jamescr
comments (
0
)
