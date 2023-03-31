profile
Square Enix
80
Likers
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4707
visites since opening : 7048725
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Multi] Infinity Strash Dragon Quest / Automne 2023

(C'est un ancien trailer)


La date de sortie de l'action RPG "Infinity Strash Dragon Quest Dai no Daibouken" pour consoles de salon a été décidée à l'automne 2023.
https://twitter.com/DQ_PR/status/1641636432602349568

Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Automne 2023 (Mondialement)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZDK4rLOhyw
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gameslover, skk
    posted the 03/31/2023 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    fan2jeux posted the 03/31/2023 at 07:49 AM
    Ah, avec la pub des manga juste a coté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo