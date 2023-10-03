profile
Square Enix
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
2 jeux Square-enix à un prix Neuf plus intéressant


FNAC : 30€ au lieu de 60€
https://www.fnac.com/a17282675/Dragon-Quest-Treasures-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch#omnsearchpos=1




A savoir nous avons depuis quelques jours une mise à jour Gratuite.
FNAC : 30€ au lieu de 50/60€ tout support
Switch PS5 PS4 XOne
    posted the 03/10/2023 at 09:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    victorsagat posted the 03/10/2023 at 09:45 AM
    J'ai acheté DioField Chronicle mercredi sur le store il était en promo à 30€ j'ai pensé faire une affaire. Après avoir le jeu dl j'ai quand même été voir sur le net si la version boite avait pas baissé... J'étais dépité
    kujiraldine posted the 03/10/2023 at 09:45 AM
    J'ai vu tactics ogre reborn à 35€ sur Switch et PS5 sur amazon, si ça te dis.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/10/2023 at 09:45 AM
    Il y a aussi Star Ocean The Divine Force... heureusement que je l’ai revendu juste à temps
    Saleté de promo !
    pimoody posted the 03/10/2023 at 11:26 AM
    Tactics Ogre : Reborn et Harvestella, toujours en promo (Harvestella est même descendu plus bas aujourd’hui) : Lien Article Gamekyo

    Il y aussi Front Mission à prix réduit en préco boite.
    mooplol posted the 03/10/2023 at 11:35 AM
    Ils seront sous les 20e rapidement vu les baisses rapides
