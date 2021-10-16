profile
Tactics Ogre : Reborn
3
Likers
name : Tactics Ogre : Reborn
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
P!NGUi GAM!NG⚡︎
2
Likes
Likers
name : P!NGUi GAM!NG⚡︎
title :
screen name : pinguigaming
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/pinguigaming
official website : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UEav8ky7yncMJj2KKFqtA
creator : pimoody
creation date : 10/16/2021
last update : 03/08/2023
description : ⚡︎ NEVER GIVE-UP! ...................... .................................. Just LEVEL-UP! ⇪
tags : coldy coldy pingui coldy p!ngui p!ngui gam!ng gam!ng⚡︎ p!ngui p!ngui gam!ng⚡︎
articles : 79
visites since opening : 171145
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
all
[BONPLAN ✔︎] Tactics Ogre : Reborn & Harvestella - En Promo Flash ! (+ préco front mission)
[PROMO] Bons Plans!
.
✧ Tactics Ogre: Reborn / l'Article Gamekyo

lien direct de la vidéo

Tactics Ogre Reborn en vente-flash sur Amazon :
:
Nintendo Switch, Ici !

PS4, Ici !

PS5, Ici !



✧ Harvestella: Switch OLED / l'Article Gamekyo

lien direct de la vidéo

Harvestella sur Nintendo Switch en vente-flash sur Amazon :

par là !





+ : Précommande de FRONT MISSION 1ST LIMITED EDITION, également en promotion !
34,99e





・Ma chaine youtube ▸ PIMOODY (découverte & partage /chill & lofi) ☕︎: Lien

・Vous pouvez retrouver tout l'univers P!NGUi GAM!NG⚡︎, par ici: Lien

ps: Pour voir la découverte de Rune Factory 5 sur Switch OLED - Lien


Amazon - https://amzn.to/3ZNnZF1
    tags : steam ps4 tactics ogre nintendo switch switch oled pingui gaming harvestella pimoody tactic ogre tactics ogre nintendo switch tactics ogre switch tactics ogre gameplay tactics ogre switch gameplay tactics ogre gameplay fr pimoody ps5
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/08/2023 at 12:38 PM by pimoody
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo