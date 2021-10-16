accueil
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
torotoro59
,
pimoody
name :
Tactics Ogre : Reborn
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
group information
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
moijuliefr
name :
P!NGUi GAM!NG⚡︎
title :
screen name :
pinguigaming
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/pinguigaming
official website :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UEav8ky7yncMJj2KKFqtA
creator :
pimoody
creation date :
10/16/2021
last update :
03/08/2023
description :
⚡︎ NEVER GIVE-UP! ...................... .................................. Just LEVEL-UP! ⇪
tags :
coldy
coldy pingui
coldy p!ngui
p!ngui gam!ng
gam!ng⚡︎
p!ngui
p!ngui gam!ng⚡︎
articles :
79
visites since opening :
171145
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
pimoody
(creator)
all
[NEWS] GAM!NG
[PROMO] Bons Plans!
[UNBOXING] Taste-Testing
[TEST] Jeux-vidéo
[DÉCOUVERTE] GAMEPLAY!
[SÉRIES] LET'S PLAY!
[BONPLAN ✔︎] Tactics Ogre : Reborn & Harvestella - En Promo Flash ! (+ préco front mission)
[PROMO] Bons Plans!
.
✧ Tactics Ogre
: Reborn /
l'Article Gamekyo
▸
lien direct de la vidéo
‣
Tactics Ogre
Reborn
en vente-flash sur Amazon :
:
☞
Nintendo Switch, Ici !
☞
PS4, Ici !
☞
PS5, Ici !
✧ Harvestella
: Switch OLED /
l'Article Gamekyo
▸
lien direct de la vidéo
‣
Harvestella
sur
Nintendo Switch
en vente-flash sur Amazon :
☞
par là !
+ : Précommande de FRONT MISSION 1ST LIMITED EDITION, également en promotion !
▸
34,99e
・Ma chaine youtube
▸ PIMOODY
(découverte & partage /chill & lofi) ☕︎:
Lien
・Vous pouvez retrouver tout l'univers
P!NGUi GAM!NG⚡︎
, par ici:
Lien
ps
: Pour voir la découverte de
Rune Factory 5
sur Switch OLED -
Lien
Amazon
-
https://amzn.to/3ZNnZF1
tags :
steam
ps4
tactics ogre
nintendo switch
switch oled
pingui gaming
harvestella
pimoody
tactic ogre
tactics ogre nintendo switch
tactics ogre switch
tactics ogre gameplay
tactics ogre switch gameplay
tactics ogre gameplay fr
pimoody ps5
