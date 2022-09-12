Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous > blog
Crisis Core est-il le jeu le plus beau sur Switch ?? (Gameplay)


D'après le gameplay sur la portable en plus ça rame pas !
Regardez à partir de 2:25
    posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:08 PM by amassous
    comments (20)
    liquidus posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:14 PM
    Quand même pas. Hellblade reste plus joli je trouve.
    amassous posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:16 PM
    liquidus Il rame pas?
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:18 PM
    30fps, next
    kraken posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:20 PM
    Hellblade et Astral chain sont au dessus.
    amassous posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:22 PM
    kraken Hellblade jviens de voir magnifique, par contre Astral Chain mmm...
    zekk posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:30 PM
    En même temps quand tu afficher que des couloirs, c'est plus facile
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:34 PM
    N'importe quoi.

    Et je rappelle que c'est un jeu PSP.
    losz posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:42 PM
    darkxehanort94 Ouais enfin techniquement le remaster est bien boosté quand même.
    suzukube posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:44 PM
    guiguif non gotham knights
    e3ologue posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:47 PM
    MHR le détruit.
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
    suzukube nexté
    kisukesan posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
    Je maintiens ma preco du coup !
    plolely posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
    guiguif tant que c'est stable ça change rien du tout 30 ou 60fps
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:58 PM
    plolely tu veux plutot dire "tant qu'on a de la merde dans les yeux ça change rien du tout 30 ou 60fps"
    fuji posted the 12/09/2022 at 07:58 PM
    Plolely lol!
    flom posted the 12/09/2022 at 08:01 PM
    On en est loin quand même
    coldy posted the 12/09/2022 at 08:02 PM
    Je ne pense pas, mais jolie
    plolely posted the 12/09/2022 at 08:09 PM
    guiguif CA te dérangeait pas sur Secret of Mana remake d'avoir les yeux dans cet état pourtant...
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2022 at 08:22 PM
    plolely bah non ça me derangeait pas vu qu'il etait en 60fps sur PS4
    amassous posted the 12/09/2022 at 08:27 PM
    kisukesan
