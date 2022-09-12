accueil
Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous
Crisis Core est-il le jeu le plus beau sur Switch ?? (Gameplay)
D'après le gameplay sur la portable
en plus ça rame pas !
Regardez à partir de 2:25
liquidus
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:14 PM
Quand même pas. Hellblade reste plus joli je trouve.
amassous
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:16 PM
liquidus
Il rame pas?
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:18 PM
30fps, next
kraken
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:20 PM
Hellblade et Astral chain sont au dessus.
amassous
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:22 PM
kraken
Hellblade jviens de voir magnifique, par contre Astral Chain mmm...
zekk
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:30 PM
En même temps quand tu afficher que des couloirs, c'est plus facile
darkxehanort94
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:34 PM
N'importe quoi.
Et je rappelle que c'est un jeu PSP.
losz
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:42 PM
darkxehanort94
Ouais enfin techniquement le remaster est bien boosté quand même.
suzukube
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:44 PM
guiguif
non gotham knights
e3ologue
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:47 PM
MHR le détruit.
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
suzukube
nexté
kisukesan
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
Je maintiens ma preco du coup !
plolely
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
guiguif
tant que c'est stable ça change rien du tout 30 ou 60fps
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:58 PM
plolely
tu veux plutot dire "tant qu'on a de la merde dans les yeux ça change rien du tout 30 ou 60fps"
fuji
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 07:58 PM
Plolely
lol!
flom
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 08:01 PM
On en est loin quand même
coldy
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 08:02 PM
Je ne pense pas, mais jolie
plolely
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 08:09 PM
guiguif
CA te dérangeait pas sur Secret of Mana remake d'avoir les yeux dans cet état pourtant...
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 08:22 PM
plolely
bah non ça me derangeait pas vu qu'il etait en 60fps sur PS4
amassous
posted
the 12/09/2022 at 08:27 PM
kisukesan
Et je rappelle que c'est un jeu PSP.