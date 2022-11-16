Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
Sonic Frontiers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
amassous
amassous
Sonic Frontiers Switch déjà a 30euros
Il vient de sortir et déjà a 30€ chez Auchan (en tout cas chez moi), jvous partage le bon plan c'est en magasin pas en ligne. Perso il m'intéresse pas même a 30.



Preuve photo de mon magazine

    posted the 11/16/2022 at 06:45 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    masharu posted the 11/16/2022 at 06:48 PM
    Ah
    mooplol posted the 11/16/2022 at 06:52 PM
    Dommage pr ceux qui travaillent vendredi
    fuji posted the 11/16/2022 at 07:00 PM
    Mauvais plan, horrible sur switch
